Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 32,841.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 264,042 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 241,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,202,000 after buying an additional 91,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,293,935,000 after buying an additional 58,970 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 138,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,513,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Arch Investments LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 236,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.29.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total transaction of $4,296,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total transaction of $5,002,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,100 shares of company stock worth $25,705,076. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group opened at $372.93 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.57 and a fifty-two week high of $375.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

