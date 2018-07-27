Niraj Shah Sells 17,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $2,160,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 17th, Niraj Shah sold 18,142 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $2,196,633.36.

On Monday, July 9th, Niraj Shah sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Niraj Shah sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $1,626,380.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $442,360.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Niraj Shah sold 1,164 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $125,258.04.

On Monday, June 18th, Niraj Shah sold 5,164 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $575,527.80.

On Monday, June 11th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $419,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $204,120.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $184,140.00.

Wayfair opened at $118.47 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 781,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 42,799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Wayfair by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,696,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,260,000 after buying an additional 331,656 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

