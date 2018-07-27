Nike Inc (NKE) Position Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 0.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,228,000 after purchasing an additional 248,381 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,111,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,004,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,687 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $865,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,440 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,206,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $345,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,270 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Shares of NKE opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $223,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,037 shares of company stock worth $44,906,852 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

