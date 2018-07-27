NIC Inc. (EGOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NIC during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC traded down $0.28, reaching $16.33, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 31,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. NIC has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. NIC had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts expect that NIC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

