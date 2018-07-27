Nexty Hits Market Cap of $44.38 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexty has a market cap of $44.38 million and $267,965.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003866 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00407109 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00169244 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,708,437,065 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/@nextyio

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

