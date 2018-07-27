Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.09.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. 7,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.31 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 248,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 90.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 653,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

