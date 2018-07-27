Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,031. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,677 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,816 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,089 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 58.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Howard Weil reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

