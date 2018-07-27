NextEra Energy (NEE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.76.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $168.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $2,823,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,939 shares of company stock worth $18,698,946 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

