Newfield Exploration’s (NFX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) in a research report released on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newfield Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE NFX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 187,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,130. Newfield Exploration has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,075,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 153.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,700,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after purchasing an additional 459,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,159,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,787,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

