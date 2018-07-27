New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of New York & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NWY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 319,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,088. New York & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $334.28 million, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.44.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. New York & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $218.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grace Nichols sold 20,500 shares of New York & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $85,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Faeth Bradley sold 33,000 shares of New York & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

