New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 52.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

New York Community Bancorp opened at $10.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.86 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

