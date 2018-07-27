New Residential Investment (NRZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 89.43%. The business had revenue of $269.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of New Residential Investment traded down $0.17, hitting $17.78, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,944. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,085,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,820,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

