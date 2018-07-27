Neuronetics (STIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

“$33 PT We believe the blend of a market-leading position, compelling offering to customers, recurring revenue stream and favorable reimbursement position Neuronetics well in the vast depression market. Safety and effectiveness of the NeuroStar system have been supported by a growing body of data. The therapy also offers a potentially better experience for patients challenged by pharmacotherapy. Near-term, salesforce expansion and marketing initiatives should drive above-average revenue growth. Longer term catalysts include expansion into Japan, new indications and product iterations.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

STIM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

In related news, insider Daniel Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,339.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuronetics stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.