Neuronetics (STIM) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

NASDAQ STIM opened at $25.92 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

In other news, insider Daniel Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $113,339.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuronetics stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.