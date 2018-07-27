NetScout Systems (NTCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,926.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

