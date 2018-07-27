Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 94 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 94 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 81 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a CHF 86 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 90 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 83 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 87.38.
Shares of NESN stock traded up CHF 0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching CHF 76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,650,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.
Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.
