Neogen Co. (NEOG) VP Sells $1,270,541.52 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Terri A. Morrical sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $1,270,541.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,952.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Neogen opened at $82.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.30. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $84.77.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.11 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Neogen by 297.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Neogen by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Neogen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 610,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.