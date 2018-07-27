Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,039,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $38,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 48,428 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $7,564,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,728 shares of company stock worth $38,541,490. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

