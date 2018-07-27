Needham & Company LLC Cuts LogMeIn (LOGM) Price Target to $112.00

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn opened at $104.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. LogMeIn has a one year low of $99.45 and a one year high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, insider Christopher Battles sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $205,906.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $523,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Lok sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $661,460.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,754. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 184.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.