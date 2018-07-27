NCR (NCR) Posts Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NCR had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 70.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR updated its FY18 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NCR traded down $2.39, hitting $28.28, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 199,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hayford purchased 17,500 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

