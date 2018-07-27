Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Announces Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners traded down $0.08, reaching $3.42, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 224,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,931. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAP shares. TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

