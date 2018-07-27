Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Announces Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.
Navios Maritime Midstream Partners traded down $0.08, reaching $3.42, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 224,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,931. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.
About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners
Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.
