Nautilus (NLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of Nautilus traded down $0.30, reaching $13.95, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.38. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,167 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $35,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112 shares in the company, valued at $1,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $156,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,261.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,308 shares of company stock valued at $601,648 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1,797.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

