National Bank Financial Trims TransAlta Renewables (RNW) Target Price to C$12.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RNW. Canaccord Genuity set a C$12.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.64.

Shares of RNW stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.03. The company had a trading volume of 128,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,733. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$14.84.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. TransAlta Renewables had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 76.60%. The business had revenue of C$125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.90 million.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company's portfolio consists of wind, hydro, and gas facilities. It owns and operates 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2316 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the State of Wyoming, and the State of Western Australia.

