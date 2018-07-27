Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 644,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart opened at $88.23 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

