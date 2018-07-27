NantHealth (NH) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

Headlines about NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NantHealth earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.1614299340459 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NantHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NantHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of NH stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $343.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.23. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 168.84%. research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

