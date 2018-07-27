Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nabors Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE:NBR opened at $6.04 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $734.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.99 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 114,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 96,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 668,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.