Myokardia (MYOK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Myokardia (NASDAQ: MYOK):

7/24/2018 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

7/11/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

7/10/2018 – Myokardia is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/2/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2018 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MYOK opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 3.54. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 235.47%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $7,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,019 shares of company stock valued at $943,905. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 521,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $20,661,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

