Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,269,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 35,447 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar opened at $142.58 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.51.

In other news, Director David L. Calhoun purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,989.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

