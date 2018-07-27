Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 56,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 41,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $56.17 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.