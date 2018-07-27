Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Position in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy opened at $46.34 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Howard Weil cut shares of PBF Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

