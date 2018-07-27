Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.08 Million Position in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Health opened at $91.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.20). Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGLN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $1,233,308.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,954. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

