Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,681 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,846,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,464,000 after purchasing an additional 334,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,540,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,303,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,777,000 after purchasing an additional 515,290 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,245,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,987,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,268,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $50.99 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

