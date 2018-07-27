Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $12.25 on Monday. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

