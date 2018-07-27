Morgan Stanley Increases Proofpoint (PFPT) Price Target to $139.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $10.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 129,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,683. Proofpoint has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $611,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $6,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,550.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,211 shares of company stock valued at $14,187,932 over the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Proofpoint by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

