Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Morgan Advanced Materials to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.16) in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.69) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.99).

Shares of LON:MGAM traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 360.60 ($4.77). The company had a trading volume of 574,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.80 ($4.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fiber, board, paper, brick, and monolithic products; crucibles for metals processing; electrical carbon and graphite products; seals and bearings; ceramic cores for investment casting; structural ceramics; and ballistic protection products, as well as braze alloys.

