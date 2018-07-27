Moreno Evelyn V Grows Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals opened at $161.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.88 and a 1 year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 14.97%. sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 69.73%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

