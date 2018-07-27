Monro (MNRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Guggenheim set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

MNRO stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,412. Monro has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Monro will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 12,196.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 424,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,210,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,194,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,687,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,592,000 after buying an additional 153,824 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

