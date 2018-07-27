Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) released its earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Monotype Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.90-0.94 EPS.

Monotype Imaging traded up $1.10, hitting $21.20, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 504,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,922. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.69 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $641,234.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,697 shares of company stock worth $1,247,018 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 74,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 51.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monotype Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

