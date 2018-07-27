Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Proofpoint (PFPT) Price Target to $140.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFPT. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $125.23 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $579,311.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,290.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $14,187,932. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4,395.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

