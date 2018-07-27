Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.
NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moneygram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.
