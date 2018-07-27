Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 9,495 Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hortonworks were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hortonworks during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 113,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $2,094,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,545,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,429,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott E. Gnau sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $131,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,264.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.42. Hortonworks Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $22.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. research analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

