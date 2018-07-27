Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,563 Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $134,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $137,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $200,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $223,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH opened at $109.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

