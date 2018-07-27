Molecular Templates (MTEM) versus XBiotech (XBIT) Head to Head Contrast

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Molecular Templates and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 1 1 0 2.50 XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molecular Templates currently has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than XBiotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Molecular Templates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Templates has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -514.16% -40.24% -33.82% XBiotech N/A -41.51% -39.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molecular Templates and XBiotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $3.39 million 40.47 -$23.14 million ($2.11) -2.40 XBiotech N/A N/A -$33.15 million N/A N/A

Molecular Templates has higher revenue and earnings than XBiotech.

Summary

Molecular Templates beats XBiotech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma. The company also develops MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and other candidates that are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of solid and hematological cancers. Molecular Templates, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc., a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

