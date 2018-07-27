Mohawk Industries (MHK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.54-3.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.67.

MHK stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,723. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 66,199 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.08 per share, with a total value of $13,840,886.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,246.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,157 shares of company stock valued at $21,387,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

