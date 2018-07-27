Mohawk Industries (MHK) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.33.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 66,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,886.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 102,157 shares of company stock valued at $21,387,408 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $600,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,434.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

