Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stake Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,259 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,510,000 after purchasing an additional 622,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,651,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,054,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 502,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,791,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays set a $278.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.82 per share, with a total value of $2,107,851.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $162,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,157 shares of company stock valued at $21,387,408. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries opened at $179.31 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

