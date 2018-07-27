Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $74.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.42.

Shares of American Electric Power traded up $0.04, hitting $71.08, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,447. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $50,203.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

