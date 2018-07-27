Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (MRO)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.36. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

In related news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

