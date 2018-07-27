Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mitel Networks from $9.50 to $11.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Mitel Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,648,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,389,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,834,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.95. 29,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.49. Mitel Networks has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

