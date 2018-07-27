Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 532.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 170,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 86,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $7,254,751.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,206,353.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Finn bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.95 per share, for a total transaction of $599,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,826.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 182,374 shares of company stock worth $15,166,110 over the last ninety days. 29.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro opened at $81.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.43). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

